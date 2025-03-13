Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio who chose the name of Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 13, 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the papal name Francis. He was the first pontiff from the Americas, and the first from outside Europe since Pope Gregory III’s death in the year 741.

Why Francis?

When Cardinal Bergoglio was elected pope, his name choice was designed to send a clear message that he would be a new kind of pontiff with his own ideas for the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics.

Per Deseret News stories, the College of Cardinals, the body that elects one of its own as pope, held five rounds of voting over two days. When it reached the required two-thirds majority, a cardinal appeared on the balcony above St. Peter’s Square and proclaimed, “Habemus Papam Franciscum.”

Pope Francis is seen through a 29-meter-tall Christmas tree as he appears at his studio's window in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, to bless the faithful and pilgrims gathered for the noon Angelus prayer. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

The throngs below cheered, but were confused. They clearly heard the Latin form of Francis, but which Francis? There had never been a Francis before. Was the new pontiff taking the name of St. Francis de Sales, the 16th-century bishop of Geneva known for his spiritual writings? Or was he honoring St. Francis Xavier, one of the first Jesuits, the order of priests to which Pope Francis belongs?

In fact, as the new pope revealed a few days later at a news conference with 5,000 journalists from around the world, he chose the name in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, a 13th-century Italian nobleman who shunned his family’s wealth and spent his life among the leprous and the poor, living even more simply than they did, in a rock hovel. He founded the Order of Friars Minor, also called the Franciscans.

In the dozen years since, Pope Francis has proven popular with his legion of followers, has chosen to weigh in on all kinds of issues — like climate change, peace in the Middle East, gender issues, etc. — and had called out world leaders to protect the forgotten.

One of the most unique aspects of Francis’ 12-year tenure is that he followed Pope Benedict XVI, who retired for health reasons, becoming the first pope to step down in more than 600 years. Pope Francis even presided over Pope Benedict’s funeral.

The current pontiff, now 88, has suffered numerous health issues in the past year. After several scares earlier this month, Pope Francis appears to have grown stronger in recent days.

What Utahns know about Pope Francis

Catholics in Utah of course revere their spiritual leader, just as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hold their leader, President Russell M. Nelson, in great esteem and reverence.

In 2019, the two leaders met in Rome. The Deseret News was there to cover the proceedings.

