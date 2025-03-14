The Utah Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday there is a case of scabies at the Utah State Prison, leading to a temporary quarantine for inmates.

SALT LAKE CITY — One inmate at the Utah State Prison tested positive for scabies, leading to the testing and treatment of 140 other inmates and quarantining of some areas, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The man who tested positive is in the Currant geriatric building unit; he is currently isolated. The unit houses older, medically dependent men in four-bed pods.

Other inmates in two sections of the same unit have tested negative at this point, but the unit is still being kept under quarantine and those in the two sections are being treated. The department said restrictions on visits and volunteer services to the unit are expected to be lifted by Monday.

Treatment is being provided following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes washing clothing and bedding in a disinfectant. The health department is also providing education about hygiene and preventing the spread of scabies to inmates and staff.

Scabies is an infestation from a mite that burrows into the upper level of a person’s skin and lays eggs. It is typically spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

A spokesman for the health department said there has been ongoing issues with a skin rash, possibly caused by laundry soap, in multiple units at the prison that is not contagious. The rash makes it difficult to identify scabies cases without testing.