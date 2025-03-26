Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the dedication of the new 6th District courthouse in Manti on Monday.

Gov. Spencer Cox said the dedication of the new 6th District courthouse in Manti on Monday was a day he had been looking forward to for almost 20 years.

After talking about his ancestors who settled in Sanpete County, Cox said one of the first things pioneers did in each county in Utah was build a courthouse because of their belief in justice, law and order.

As a county commissioner, Cox recalled a 2008 meeting discussing security concerns at the courthouse — but he said it still took a long time to get anything done.

Sen. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, said the courthouse would not have happened without Cox, thanking him for pushing it in the budget — multiple times — before it eventually passed.

He said 84% of legislators live in four counties, meaning those in smaller rural counties need to work together "the old bootstraps way" to get things done, thanking other officials who helped make it happen.

"The courthouse that stands behind me is surreal and beautiful," Owens said, encouraging others to tour the building.

He looked over at the 90-year-old courthouse, visible from the steps of the new courthouse, and talked about security concerns court officials faced for years that have now been addressed with the construction of a new courthouse.

Security issues raised in a 2022 legislative report included concerns about the general public, inmates and judges using the same parking lot plus inmates standing in judges' narrow hallways because there were no holding cells.

"We believe in law and order, and this building will help us sustain that now for decades going forward," Owens said.

He said the new courthouse is already being used at capacity. He said as the community grows, it may need to seek funding for an addition.

Sanpete’s Lady Justice

Cox said he got emotional when he saw a statue in front of the new courthouse that he said commemorates the pioneer heritage of Manti. The statue depicts a woman holding baskets with a full harvest, closing her eyes. He says the statue shows joy in the community and an abundant harvest.

"Here we are celebrating the abundance of the communal joys of an abundant harvest and the natural law of reaping from what has been cultivated. ... The pioneers understood that this building represents that when we reap evil, we sow evil, and we need to hold those people accountable," Cox said.

He said the woman's baskets showing the harvest represent Lady Justice, and just like Lady Justice, the woman's eyes are shut; Cox said she willingly closed her eyes.

"Someone else can blindfold us, but no one else can close our eyes for us. I believe this is the better representation of justice — it's that we have all decided collectively through this powerful experiment that we embarked on," he said.

People observe a statue at the new 6th District courthouse in Manti after its dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. | Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

He said the judicial system is not just a system of judges but of a people who decided to judge impartially. Cox said that is what makes the United States unique, it judges everyone the same.

He said the statue sits next to the old Bishop's Storehouse, representing mercy and community.

"I hope that as we continue to grow as a county, as we continue to move forward as fellow Sanpeters, that we will never forget the law of the harvest. We will never forget justice. That we will never forget mercy. That we will never forget community and knowing that we will always be better off together," Cox said.

‘It must reflect the best’

Utah's Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant said toxic public discourse and polarization common today undermines trust in institutions like the courts. He said inside the courts things are different — accusations have to be backed by evidence and people treated with respect.

"The rule of law, not emotion or popularity, governs proceedings. People come here with profound problems seeking justice, and they're met by judges committed to impartiality, fairness and integrity," he said.

Durrant said judicial independence, the authority of judges to protect rights even against the majority's will, is essential to maintaining democracy. He encouraged judges, lawyers, lawmakers and others to defend judicial independence and protect the courts.

He said courts are "a national treasure" and the reason America remains a land of liberty and justice.

"The Manti courthouse can and must be a shining city on a hill. It must reflect the best of who we are, a people committed to fairness, truth and the rule of law. But that light can shine only if we defend what makes our courts strong — their impartiality, their independence and their commitment to the Constitution," he said.

A judge's seat at the new 6th District courthouse in Manti. People toured the courthouse after its dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. | Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Sanpete County Commissioner Scott Collard said the 6th District Court has been a pillar for the legal system. He said the new building will provide a more accommodating environment.

“This building represents not just bricks and mortar but a renewed commitment of justice, accessibility and service to the people of our community,” he said.