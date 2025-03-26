Residential homes in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. A national home price index rose in January despite high mortgage rates and additional inventory.

A national home price index rose in January despite high mortgage rates and additional inventory.

January’s 0.6% increase in the seasonally adjusted national Standard & Poor’s Corelogic Case-Shiller Index for home prices, reported this week by Zillow, is an acceleration over the previous month.

Zillow, the country’s most-visited real estate website, described the trajectory as “a strong indication that there is enough demand to keep the pressure on” prices and noted the appreciation is evidence not all buyers are being held back.

“Strong stock portfolios, and in the case of repeat buyers, record high home equity from the last sale” are seen as creating enough buyers to push prices higher, the Zillow report said, warning that could change due to recent stock market losses.

Many Americans remain priced out of home ownership, however.

“Without mortgage rate or home price relief, housing affordability is now a binding barrier to most potential home buyers, especially for those buying for the first-time and unable to capitalize on these continually appreciating home prices,” Zillow noted.

The year-over-year increase nationally was 4.1%, according to the Case-Shiller Index. But the annual price growth was even higher in some cities including New York, where it reached 7.8%; Las Vegas, 5.5%, and Washington, D.C., 5.1%.

Some cities saw less of an increase year over year in house prices, including San Diego at 3.4% growth; San Francisco at 3.1%; Phoenix at 2.8%; and Denver at 1.9%. Tampa, Florida, even registered a 1.5% decrease. Data for Salt Lake City was not included in the report.

In February, Zillow reported typical home values were up 2.1% year over year, the slowest growth in 18 months.

The typical home value in the United States at that time was $357,377, Zillow said, while the typical mortgage payment had increased 3.3% from last year and a whopping 113.1% since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.