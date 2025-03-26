The Utah Symphony and Opera is getting a $15 million investment from the software company O.C. Tanner to elevate arts support in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Symphony and Opera is getting a $15 million investment from the software company O.C. Tanner to elevate arts support in the state.

As part of the O.C. Tanner Key Signature Initiative, the arts organization will receive annual funding of $500,000, with another $10 million over the next 10 years.

Utah Symphony and Opera said the monetary commitment will sustain and elevate its artistic endeavors while inspiring philanthropic support for arts organizations.

"We are thrilled to be able to support USUO at this crucial time in its history," said Stephen Tanner Irish, representing the O.C. Tanner family. "The symphony and opera represent the crown jewel of our community's cultural vitality. We believe in their mission and encourage others to participate by attending performances and supporting the organization."

Irish explained his grandfather Obert C. Tanner, for whom the company is named, had an enduring relationship with Utah Symphony conductor Maurice Abravanel.

O.C. Tanner's commitment will include support for key leadership positions within the organization. The company said it wants to continue the arts organization's legacy of "artistic excellence and cultural impact" while also ensuring it has a bright future.

"The commitment ... is part of a larger fundraising initiative designed to address critical undercapitalization and, with additional support, provide the necessary funding to support USUO's service to the local Utah community and stature as one of only 17 full-time orchestras in the United States and one of the nation's top regional opera companies," the symphony said in a statement.

The partnership also shows the company's belief the symphony plays a vital role in Utah's cultural fabric and is the "heartbeat" of downtown, the statement said.

"This remarkable $15 million commitment exemplifies O.C. Tanner's leadership in inspiring other philanthropic contributions. It calls upon Utah's philanthropic community to join in strengthening USUO's financial foundation and ensuring the sustainability of its artistic mission. With the combined support of O.C. Tanner and the broader community, USUO is poised to build on its legacy of artistic excellence and continue enriching lives through music," the symphony said.

Founded in 1940, the Utah Symphony performs at the Maurice Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City, at the Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City, in Utah Opera productions and at venues throughout the state. The Utah Opera is one of just six opera companies in the U.S. with full production capabilities.

The future of Abravanel Hall and the Utah Symphony came under scrutiny after the Smith Entertainment Group announced plans to revitalize the downtown area into a "sports, entertainment, culture and convention center."

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson promised the plan “allows Abravanel Hall to remain in its present form,” but a county assessment estimates it would take about $200 million to fund the building’s renovation needs.