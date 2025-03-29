The Jacobson family is creating skateboard benches to honor their son Mason who died by suicide.

There is a bench made out of skateboards at the Rusted Spoon in Box Elder County. But the bench is made for more than looks and sitting: It’s a message to anyone nearby that they matter.

Mason Jacobson died from suicide on April 23, 2022, at 14 years old. His family was left in shock at the sudden loss of their beloved son and brother.

"We had no clue. It was unexpected," his mom Nikki Jacobson said.

A little over a year later, the family decided to memorialize their son with a bench made out of skateboards, because Mason loved skateboarding. They wanted to place one at the Rusted Spoon since Mason had worked there.

After asking for donations of old skateboard decks on social media, the Jacobsons were overwhelmed with how many people wanted to give.

"We had decks coming in from all over the country. I spent countless hours driving around Utah picking up decks," Nikki Jacobson said.

The family even received a special custom wood-burned deck, a hand-painted deck and a deck signed by professional skateboarder Steve Caballero to keep in Mason's room.

With all of the donations, the family set out to make benches. The benches have been donated to suicide-prevention organizations, raffled at the Brigham City Peach Days with the funds going to suicide prevention and given to families who have also lost someone to suicide.

Friends of Mason Jacobson show off their skateboards they are donating for benches in their friend's honor. | Jacobson family

And, of course, the Rusted Spoon now has its own Mason bench.

"A lot of people who have lost a child, they will create a space in their yard for them, plant a tree, something like that. This is something they can just sit out there and have to sit on and remember," Mason's father, Jason Jacobson, said.

Mason's room is now filled with stacks of skateboard decks that have been donated to the family. Each bench uses 14 skateboards, about $150 of supplies and two weeks of work to create. Stickers that include suicide-prevention resources and uplifting messages are also added to the boards.

"It's fun," Jason Jacobson said about making the benches.

"We love it," Nikki Jacobson said, adding that Mason's story is told through the benches, reminding everyone that there are people who care and that people are not alone in their struggles.

"We want people to see them and know what they are for and know that there is help out there," Jason Jacobson said.

The Jacobsons have made four benches so far, with another six planned this year to be built for suicide-prevention events and organizations.

"The more we can get it out there, the more awareness we can spread. The more we can get people talking about it, thinking about it, I think the more it will help society all around," Jason Jacobson said.

Although it's been a difficult journey coming to terms with the loss of her son, Nikki Jacobson said it's led the family to the benches and to helping others.

Mason Jacobson died by suicide in 2022. His family is honoring him through creating skateboard benches. | Jacobson family

"The two most important days in your life are the day you're born and the day you find out why. This is why I was born. I was born because Mason needed to be born, and he needed to go the way he did, as young as he did, because I needed to be taught unconditional love, and I needed to be there for other people. Mason needed me to be here," Nikki Jacobson said.

"I just want people to know they are not alone. And there's help. And it's so close, it's literally three numbers away: 988," Nikki Jacobson added, referencing the suicide and crisis lifeline phone number.

Even Mason's younger sister has become an advocate, always checking on people at her school and in her neighborhood to make sure they know they matter, her mother said.

"There's help and light at the end of the tunnel, but you also have to remember the other side of it. The pain, the torture, what it does to the family members and people that love you and care about you. They think about you every day. That's a big effect, too. You are needed," said Jason Jacobson.

The Jacobsons want everyone to know there are so many resources, support groups and organizations out there to support those having mental health issues and those affected by suicide.

Anyone interested in donating money, supplies or skateboards can reach out on the Mason's Bench Facebook page or email Masonsbench.fe14@outlook.com.