Former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey speaks during a press conference with the Utah Forward Party in Salt Lake City on Oct. 11, 2023. The Utah Forward Party announced plans to merge with the United Utah Party on Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s smallest and newest political parties announced plans to merge their operations Tuesday in hopes of better reaching voters who are looking for a third party option in the state.

The United Utah Party and the Utah Forward Party have been discussing a possible merger for months, according to United Utah Party Chairman Ladd Johnson, but the negotiations were spurred on by the news that former Republican state Sen. Daniel Thatcher would join the Utah Forward Party — becoming the first elected official of that newly-formed apparatus in the state.

Johnson said he views the merger as a chance to “build on the momentum” of Thatcher’s switch.

“The United Utah Party’s long-term vision has always been to start locally and build up a grassroots political movement in Utah before eventually joining together with similar movements from other states,” he said. “The proposed merger with the Forward Party is an important and exciting step in furthering that vision. We will bring the experience, excellent platform and approach, and dedicated leaders and members of the UUP and combine with the talent, energy and national presence of the Forward Party.”

The merger — which is believed to be the first agreement of its kind between political parties in Utah — still needs to be ratified by members of both parties during a joint organizing convention on April 26.

The United Utah Party was created in 2017 as a unique party in the Beehive State. It has backed congressional candidates in several races since then, though they have always finished behind the nominees from the Republican and Democratic parties.

The Utah Forward Party gained ballot access in the state in 2023. It is associated with the national Forward Party, founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Together the two parties have about 2,400 active voters in Utah.

Adam Teuscher, chairman of the Utah Forward Party, credited the United Utah Party for giving “a home to disenfranchised voters and candidates who bravely opted out of an obviously dysfunctional two-party system.”

“They’ve worked tirelessly to give voters a quality third option,” he said. “They believe that electeds should put the interests of their constituents over those of party bosses. Forward stands for the same, but we do so as part of a 50-state movement. UUP blazed the path, and through this merger, we hope to widen it.”