Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.

On April 7, 1984, BYU alumnus Jack Morris, the ace of the Detroit Tigers’ pitching staff, no-hit the Chicago White Sox 4-0.

It was the first of many exciting moments for the Tigers, who steamrolled through Major League Baseball to win the World Series in October.

Morris had already picked up a win on Opening Day, and four days later, dominated Chicago on NBC’s first nationally broadcast Saturday game. It wasn’t his best game, as he walked six and had to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning.

Winning Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris is all smiles Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984, as he is hugged by Detroit teammates after lasting nine innings in the Tigers' 4-2 win over San Diego in Game 4 of the World Series. The Tigers are Dave Bergman, left, Darrell Evans, Tom Brookens and Alan Trammell, who hit two home runs. | AP

But this was the Tigers’ dream season. They won nine straight games to start the year, finishing with 104 total wins, then overwhelmed the San Diego Padres in the championship series.

The went 35-5 under manager Sparky Anderson to start the season. They never faltered. A 17th consecutive road win tied the 1916 Giants for baseball’s longest such streak and earned the Tigers a standing ovation from the opposing fans.

The team included Kirk Gibson, Lou Whitaker, Lance Parrish and Willie Hernandez, who won the Cy Young and American League MVP award. Darrell Evans, Chet Lemon and Dave Bergman also had an impressive season.

Morris won two games in the series, and Gibson’s three-run homer in the eight inning of Game 5 sealed the title.

Morris won four World Series rings, one each with Minnesota, and two with Toronto. He won four World Series rings — one with the Tigers (1984) and three more with other clubs — Minnesota Twins (1991, in which he was MVP) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1992, 1993).

Morris was a five-time MLB All-Star (1981, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1991).

Since retirement, Morris has had various television and radio analyst jobs, and in 2017, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jack Morris is introduced during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y. | Hans Pennink, Associated Press

