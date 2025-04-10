Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall helps David Anderson, left, and his street crew fill a pothole after a press conference kicking off "Pothole Palooza," where Salt Lake City street crews will work to fix thousands of reported potholes this week, on 1103 W 1300 S in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This winter was one of Salt Lake City’s least snowy on record, but that didn’t stop seasonal roadway damage from happening.

A mix of heavy moisture and temperatures bouncing back and forth from record-breaking to below-freezing still wreaked havoc on the 1,905 miles of road the city manages.

“The freeze-thaw cycle, in addition to the stress put (on the asphalt) by driving on the roads, leaves behind many potholes at the end of the season — very noticeable, some of them,” said Jorge Chamorro, director at Salt Lake City’s Public Services Department, as he stood by a weathering road near the Jordan River trail in Glendale on Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Department of Public Services’ Streets Division Crew members, from left, supervisor David Anderson, Shelby Klotz, Juan Gonzales and Brody Clifford, all talk amongst themselves while Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during a press conference kicking off "Pothole Palooza," where Salt Lake City street crews will work to fix thousands of reported potholes, on 1103 W 1300 S in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

And while flowers are blooming, trees are budding and birds are singing, spring can be a nightmare for drivers.

“This is one of the worst times of the year to drive,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Every mile matters because we have residents, businesses and visitors that use all of them.”

Moments later, she pitched in as a road crew got to work filling in some of the cracks in the road with asphalt.

Jorge Chamorro, director of the Salt Lake City Department of Public Services, speaks to the media during a press conference kicking off "Pothole Palooza," where Salt Lake City street crews will work to fix thousands of reported potholes, on 1103 W 1300 S in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

This week marks Salt Lake City’s third annual “Pothole Palooza,” during which the city’s Streets Services Division puts all its resources into repairing as many damaged spots as possible in a week. They’ve already filled over 3,300 potholes since Monday and hope to match or break last year’s mark of 6,759.

The event was created in 2023 after the state’s record-breaking snowfall created all sorts of road problems, but it became popular enough to bring back. The city recently invested in a truck that holds all the repair equipment in one vehicle to help crews move to each site faster and reduce the number of vehicles impacting roadways.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks with David Anderson, a supervisor of a Salt Lake City street crew, about the work of filling potholes after a press conference on Wednesday to kick off "Pothole Palooza," during which Salt Lake City street crews will work to fix thousands of reported potholes this week. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Yet, since the city deals with so many roads and miles of lanes, Chamorro said his department relies heavily on public feedback on what areas need repairs. People can report potholes through the city’s app or website, or by calling 801-535-2345, and teams will add it to the list. Online users are asked to share the location of the problem area, submit a photo and other relevant details.

Residents can also track progress online through a city website.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall laughs at a joke told by David Anderson, a supervisor of a Salt Lake City street crew, left, after a press conference kicking off "Pothole Palooza," where Salt Lake City street crews will work to fix thousands of reported potholes, on 1103 W 1300 S in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Although the palooza ends on Friday, the city still plans on filling many more potholes in the summer months. It just might take a little longer for crews to respond.

The city ended up repairing more than 38,000 problem areas in 2024. Even though SB195 will hold up some roadway construction projects originally planned for this year, Mendenhall said it shouldn’t impact any pothole repair work later this year.

“We have a crew throughout the year that dedicates solely their time to filling potholes,” Chamorro adds. “We have a goal that between 48 and 72 hours, that pothole gets filled.”