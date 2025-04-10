A woman allegedly led Utah troopers on a high speed chase, then called roadside assistance during an ensuing standoff to have them come fix her flat tire that troopers had spiked.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on I-70 in Emery County and then calling for roadside assistance after officers spiked her tire.

Annamae Cabalsa Martinez was booked into the Emery County Jail for investigation of reckless driving and failing to stop for police.

The odd series of events began about 5:20 p.m. when Martinez was spotted by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on I-70 going 120 mph, according to a police booking affidavit.

"I reached a speed of 130 mph in an attempt to catch the vehicle," the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

By the time the trooper caught up with the vehicle, Martinez was going 95 mph. But as soon as the trooper got behind her with his flashing lights and siren, she accelerated to between 120 mph and 130 mph, the affidavit states.

Troopers attempted twice to spike the woman's tires. They were successful on the second try near Sigurd, which was nearly 100 miles away from where Martinez was first spotted.

"The vehicle's left front tire lost air and the vehicle pulled to the right side of the road and came to a stop. Traffic was shut down and a high-risk stop was performed with multiple troopers. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle failed to obey any commands to exit the vehicle or roll down the window. I tried multiple times to get Martinez to roll down a window or exit the vehicle while yelling as loud as I could. A PA speaker was also used to try and get Martinez to obey our commands, which she refused," according to the affidavit.

About 40 minutes into the ensuing standoff, police say "Martinez called AAA to get her tire fixed," the affidavit says.

The roadside assistance company transferred the call to the police, who in turn transferred the call to a trooper at the scene.

“I was able to talk Martinez into exiting the vehicle. Martinez was placed under arrest and transported to the Emery County Jail,” the trooper wrote.