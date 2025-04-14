The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage. The U.S. government could end its legal fight against a planned expedition to the Titanic over concerns that it would violate a law that treats the wreck as a gravesite. An assistant U.S. attorney told a federal judge in Virginia on Wednesday March 13, 2024, that the U.S. is seeking more information on revised plans for the May expedition, which have been significantly scaled back. Associated Press
Chris Miller
By Chris Miller
Chris is assistant editor with the Politics and the West team, and also writes a daily Deseret News archives story.

On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic — on its maiden voyage — collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m., ship’s time, and began sinking.

The ship went under 2½ hours later off the Newfoundland coast, killing over 1,500 people.

And amazingly, 710 passengers and crew survived.

The 46,329-ton vessel was built from 1909 to 1911 in Belfast, Ireland, and set sail for her sea trials on April 2, 1912. Titanic began her fateful maiden voyage from the English port of Southampton eight days later, striking an iceberg just before midnight April 14 and sinking within hours with the loss of 1,514 lives.

News of the tragedy traveled around the world very quickly. The Deseret News reported on the tragedy the next day, even as the ship was sinking.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Titanic, its one voyage and the single known casualty from Utah:

Tragedy remembered: Artifacts tell stories of life aboard the Titanic

Films of real Titanic voyage went down with moviemaker

Titanic sinking left mark on a Utah family”

Cathy Free: Free Lunch: Legacy of Titanic’s only Utahn will be passed down for generations

Utah man follows passion for Titanic history

Titanic steaming in to Salt Lake

Titanic: the unsinkable cultural phenomenon

Titanic II is coming soon. Would you sail on it?

