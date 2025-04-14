The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage. The U.S. government could end its legal fight against a planned expedition to the Titanic over concerns that it would violate a law that treats the wreck as a gravesite. An assistant U.S. attorney told a federal judge in Virginia on Wednesday March 13, 2024, that the U.S. is seeking more information on revised plans for the May expedition, which have been significantly scaled back.

On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic — on its maiden voyage — collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m., ship’s time, and began sinking.

The ship went under 2½ hours later off the Newfoundland coast, killing over 1,500 people.

And amazingly, 710 passengers and crew survived.

In this April 1912 file photo, crowds gather around the bulletin board of the New York American newspaper in New York, where the names of people rescued from the sinking Titanic are displayed. | Associated Press

The 46,329-ton vessel was built from 1909 to 1911 in Belfast, Ireland, and set sail for her sea trials on April 2, 1912. Titanic began her fateful maiden voyage from the English port of Southampton eight days later, striking an iceberg just before midnight April 14 and sinking within hours with the loss of 1,514 lives.

News of the tragedy traveled around the world very quickly. The Deseret News reported on the tragedy the next day, even as the ship was sinking.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Titanic, its one voyage and the single known casualty from Utah:

