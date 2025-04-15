Salt Lake City police are conducting a double-homicide investigation at a downtown hotel.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the area near the Comfort Inn Downtown, 171 W. 500 South. The caller hung up without saying anything, but officers responded anyway to see what was happening, according to police.

Just as they arrived, another 911 call was received, reporting shots had been fired. Two men were found inside the hotel with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say they are talking to a man "believed to be involved in the shooting," but as of 7 a.m., he was still being questioned and had not been arrested.

Neither the names of the victims nor possible motive for the shootings were released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

This story will be updated.