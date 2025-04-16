A man was killed in an accident on Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Delta cargo area of the Salt Lake International Airport, police say.

A delivery driver was killed Wednesday morning after being run over by a vehicle in the Delta cargo area at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of an industrial accident about 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, with officers from the airport division providing emergency first aid in the Delta cargo parking lot, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that “a commercial-sized truck was backing up when it hit the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground,” the statement says. The truck involved is not believed to be a Delta cargo vehicle, according to police.

The man died at the scene but no information is being released while next of kin is notified. The accident is not impacting airport operations, according to police.

A spokesperson from Delta Airlines said the victim, employed by a third party, was walking around his delivery truck when he was hit by a delivery driver for a separate unidentified company while backing a truck into the next loading dock.

Delta cargo operations were closed as of 9 a.m. and the spokesperson said Delta representatives will be in touch with cargo customers on adjusted freight status. No commercial airline customers were affected by the incident, the spokesperson said.

A statement by the company was released, saying, “We are saddened by this tragic accident and will cooperate with any investigations. Out of respect for the individual, his family and the investigation process, we’ll decline any further comment at this time.”