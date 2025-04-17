Utah lawmakers passed a bill on Friday that could help Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City pay for major renovations to the Salt Palace Convention Center and others nearby.

Salt Lake County leaders are close to deciding whether to sell a large portion of the Salt Palace Convention Center land in a deal that would likely factor into Smith Entertainment Group’s “sports, entertainment, culture and convention” district plans.

Salt Lake County Council members will decide at an April 29 public hearing on a proposal to sell about 6.5 acres of land near 55 S. 300 West. They spent over an hour in a closed session Tuesday discussing sensitive details, like the price.

County officials offered few details about the proposed sale at Tuesday's meeting. Spokespeople for Salt Lake County and Smith Entertainment Group couldn't confirm exact details but said negotiations are related to a portion of downtown revitalization plans.

The listed address is located across the street from the Delta Center in the newly designated Capital City Convention Center Revitalization Zone. Project maps list a "Mid Block" at the existing western edge of the Salt Palace.

Mike Maughan, a Smith Entertainment Group executive, also referenced a possible vote on April 15 regarding the "Mid Block" when he spoke about development plans at a Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity meeting to approve the zone on April 4.

Smith has previously described a plan to tear into the existing structure for a plaza linking the arena to the rest of the district. County officials say they want to rebuild the convention center by constructing a second ballroom.

An updated Capital City Convention Center Reinvestment Zone map published on April 4. Salt Lake County is considering a sale of land by the "Mid Block" section of the zone. | Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Committee

The "Mid Block" is described as a "mixed-use development" that will "be a pivotal piece in facilitating greater east-west connectivity of the downtown core," according to a Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity document. It's listed as part of the "entertainment" portion of the district and is expected to have ties to 2034 Winter Olympic venues, as well.

"Connecting the Salt Palace Convention Center to the Delta Center through the midblock will create a space for residents and visitors to enjoy and create easier connections to multiple Olympic venues," the state report says.

It is still unclear what it would look like, as the design is part of ongoing negotiations. Tuesday's decision took place a day after Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson met with Smith Entertainment Group owner Ryan Smith and state leaders, according to the governor's published schedule.

A draft rendering of what a plaza outside of the Delta Center could look like in downtown Salt Lake City was first released on June 11, 2024. | Smith Entertainment Group

Tuesday's update comes a week after Salt Lake City officials finalized the Convention Center Public Infrastructure District. It was decided on days after a state committee approved the Capital City Convention Center Revitalization Zone. They set up a "funding mechanism" for the city and county to pay for projects east of the Delta Center.

Each passed, but not without controversy.

Major adjustments to the Salt Palace are projected to cost over $1.2 billion, while the renovation of Abravanell Hall and a potential rebuild of the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art could tack on another $230 million.

Salt Lake City officials said they were only informed about the addition of "Block 67" to the zone just hours before the Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Committee voted to approve it on April 4. They requested a small delay to review the impacts of the addition, which added $300 million to the expected project cost.

Their concerns boiled over into the April 8 City Council meeting, where the district was approved.

"We are much better if we collaborate and work together and communicate together — and not just bring things up at the last moment," said Salt Lake City Councilman Dan Dugan.

Meanwhile, Smith Entertainment Group is close to beginning its long-term plan to remodel the Delta Center, making it easier to handle both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club. Construction is expected to begin soon, as the season has now ended for both teams and comedian Kevin Hart's tour stop on Friday is the last event on the arena's schedule for months.

Arena remodeling is expected to be completed in phases over the next three summers. It remains on track to be completed by the start of the 2027-2028 NBA and NHL seasons.