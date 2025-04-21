Saratoga Springs police investigate the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his mother in their home on March 28. In a statement Sunday, police are calling the investigation a "double homicide."

Several videos collected from Jessica Orton Lyman’s doorbell camera are the latest pieces of potential evidence collected by Saratoga Springs police in hopes they will provide clues as to what happened to the 44-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son, who both died after being shot inside their home.

A search warrant affidavit unsealed over the weekend states that police have collected “several videos” from the Ring camera at Orton’s residence between March 27 and 28.

About 10:15 a.m. on March 28, Saratoga Springs police were called to Lyman’s townhome, 1244 N. Willowbrook Lane, after Lyman’s 17-year-old daughter just arrived home, “where she found her mother and 8-year-old brother lying on the floor in her mother’s bedroom,” according to court records.

Detectives determined both Lyman and her son, 8-year-old Eli Painter, had been shot. Eli was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyman died from her injuries a couple of days later. Police are calling the case a “double homicide.”

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other details about what they believe happened.

However, several search warrant affidavits unsealed in 4th District Court since Thursday provide a glimpse into the investigation.

Police say “no evidence of a forced entry or altercation was found,” according to the warrants. “No weapon was seen in plain view.”

According to another warrant, investigators believe Eli had been dead for at least four hours when his body was discovered. The same warrant also mentions detectives obtaining video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“I obtained doorbell camera footage from other neighbors and saw a figure walking in front of the victim’s residence at 2:18 a.m. on March 28. The video was too far away to see details of this person, but I believe the victim’s doorbell camera would show this figure in better detail. This video may give critical information to identify the suspect in this case,” the warrant states.

The warrant was served on Ring LLC and “several videos recorded between March 27 and March 28 by the doorbell video camera” at the Lyman residence were collected, according to the warrant.

The girl’s 15-year-old brother was also inside the home when officers arrived. “He stated he had been sleeping and didn’t know what was happening,” the warrants state.

Another affidavit states that “during a search of the home, officers found three cellular phones. One of the phones was found plugged in and next to the bed where the gunshot victims were located. The bedroom was identified as the master bedroom of Jessica Lyman. Officers observed missed text messages on the screen of the phone from the father of the deceased 8-year-old victim,” the warrant states. “This phone was identified as belonging to the adult victim, Jessica Lyman.”

In addition to Lyman’s phone, “multiple items including clothing, accessories, bedding, notes, computers, phones and photographs were taken from the residence and processed by Saratoga Springs and Utah County forensic technicians,” a return to one of the warrants states.

Despite no arrests, police have said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Saratoga Springs police released a statement Sunday saying they are continuing to analyze the evidence.

“The Saratoga Springs Police Department is continuing to actively investigate a double homicide case that occurred recently in our jurisdiction. We are working through the various investigative techniques and procedures that are involved with such an in depth death investigation,” the statement said. “The investigative efforts include a continued effort to gather and analyze evidence.”

Lyman’s obituary describes her as a devoted mother of three who treasured creating special moments with her children. “She worked tirelessly to create a home filled with love, laughter, and warmth, ensuring they always felt supported and cherished,” it says.

Eli was described as a bright light in the lives of all who knew him. “His adventurous spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and tender heart left an unforgettable mark on his family and friends,” his obituary says. The second grade student “adored Spider-Man, basketball, soccer and riding his bike. He was just beginning to learn how to skateboard and was always ready for his next challenge.”

Contributing: Daniel Woodruff