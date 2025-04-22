An Arizona jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother to murder her husband, Charles Vallow, returning a guilty verdict after about three hours of deliberation Tuesday.

The trial is not yet over as prosecutors have asked to present evidence to the jury about aggravating circumstances, which, if the jury determines they apply, could impact her sentence.

The 10 men and two women of the jury notified Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky of their verdict, which was read to the Phoenix area court between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

In her closing argument on Monday, Daybell, who is representing herself, said she is innocent, calling the death a “family tragedy.” She said the shooting “was not planned or expected; it was shocking.”

Prosecutor Treena Kay called Vallow’s death a “premeditated execution,” pointing to a second shot that ballistics experts testified was fired while Vallow was lying on the floor. She focused on inconsistencies between what Daybell and her brother Alex Cox told officials and what the evidence at the scene suggested, particularly the timeline.

Kay said there were 47 minutes between when Vallow was shot and when Cox called 911, giving him time to set up the scene. But, she said, he made mistakes — like placing the baseball bat Daybell claimed Vallow was coming after her with as if it were being held in Vallow’s right hand, when he was left-handed.

The prosecutor also cited texts from Daybell both shortly before and after her husband’s death, focusing on one to Chad Daybell, her current husband, about Vallow — or a dark spirit she said was controlling him, named Ned — changing his life insurance policy beneficiary. Lori Daybell said in the text that Ned likely changed the beneficiary “before we got rid of him.”

Kay said this was an admission of guilt directly from Lori Daybell.

She said these messages show Lori Daybell’s motive for the murder was money, and Chad Daybell, whom she married later that year.

Lori Daybell was found guilty two years ago of conspiring to murder her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, along with conspiring to murder them and Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Daybell is serving five sentences of life in prison, three without the possibility of parole, for those crimes.

Chad Daybell was found guilty of murdering the two children and his wife, and he was sentenced to death for the crimes last year.