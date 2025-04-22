Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, left, and Gov. Spencer Cox, right, sign a ceremonial bill to commemorate the passage of HB32 at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City on Monday. The designation honors the sacrifice of four brothers during World War II.

SALT LAKE CITY — Deborah Kay Borgstrom Long and other members of the Borgstrom family gathered quietly on a calm, sunny spring morning at Memory Grove as they watched Gov. Spencer Cox sign copies of a bill renaming a highway in honor of their relatives killed during World War II.

Moments later, state leaders unveiled new signage coming to state Route 102, which — through HB32 — has now been renamed Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway in Tremonton and Thatcher.

"Having this sign is such an amazing honor for us," Long told KSL.com after the ceremony.

The highway honors Boyd, Clyde, LeRoy, Rolon Day and Rulon Jay Borgstrom, all of whom fought in World War II after either enlisting or being drafted into the military. The five brothers were half of the children Alben and Gunda Borgstrom raised in Box Elder County, where they settled as first- and second-generation Americans originally from the Nordic region.

"They were so proud to be citizens of this country, and by being so proud, they sent their boys when the cause was great," said Rolon Dan Burton, a nephew of the five brothers.

However, an unimaginable situation unfolded in 1944 as the war continued. Clyde died in action while at Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, on March 17 that year — a few months before LeRoy was killed while fighting in Italy. Rolon and Rulon, who were twins, were then killed weeks apart from each other while fighting in Europe in August; although Rulon's death was initially reported as missing in action.

Boyd was serving in the South Pacific, but military leaders stepped in and transferred him to a military base in North Carolina after Rulon was reported missing. Boyd was discharged and returned home by October of that year, where the family was honored that month. The family's story has been chronicled many times since, including through the 2023 book "So Costly a Sacrifice" by Mark Hutson.

"We're so proud of them," Burton said.

However, Borgstrom descendants say they never imagined the brothers would have a highway named after them.

Gov. Spencer Cox unveils the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway sign at a ceremonial bill signing to commemorate the passage of HB32, officially designating Route 102 through Tremonton and Thatcher as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City on Monday. The designation honors the sacrifice of four brothers from the Borgstrom family who gave their lives during World War II. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A series of memorials all started from a "humble" personal tribute over a decade ago, said Long, a niece of the five brothers. She explained that people seeking to pay their respects or share the brothers' story often asked where the brothers' graves were at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, because they were difficult to find.

That sparked a series of conversations that culminated in a memorial over their graves, which was dedicated at the cemetery on Memorial Day last year — the 80th anniversary of the family's tragic year. Utah lawmakers then got involved in what would become HB32.

"The Borgstrom family didn't ask for recognition, but they deserve it — and better late than never," Cox said. "Their story is part of Utah's story. It speaks to who we are and what we value: duty, sacrifice, faith and service."

Rep. Thomas Peterson, R-Brigham City, sponsor of HB32, (center left) hugs Deborah Kay Borgstrom Long, a member of the Borgstrom family, (center right), after Gov. Spencer Cox unveils the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway sign at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City on Monday. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

While SR 102 will now honor the Borgstrom brothers, Long believes it also recognizes all veterans.

She hopes that new highway signage will inspire people to learn more about her uncles and the sacrifices they made. She also hopes it invokes gratitude for everyone who has served in the military.

“When they see this sign, I hope their hearts will be filled with thankfulness for the freedom of our country,” she said. “All veterans who have (died in action) or have returned from war have given their sacrifice to us so we can be free. That’s what I want people to see.”