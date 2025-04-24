The Salt Lake City Marathon returns this Saturday, along with the associated traffic impacts while the event occurs.

Over 200 intersections will be impacted between Salt Lake City and Holladay throughout most of the day. Some road closures will begin as early as midnight and may end as late as 5 p.m., according to Salt Lake City police.

“The route has changed a little bit this year, so we definitely want to make sure people are aware of the traffic impacts,” said Salt Lake City police detective Michael Ruff. “Once we get runners that start filtering out, we’ll get people across the route as best we can. But be aware, there is going to be a traffic impact.”

A map shows the 2025 Salt Lake City Marathon route and potential road closure times. | Salt Lake City Marathon

This year’s route is more of an out-and-back route than a loop.

The race will begin along Wasatch Drive, just west of University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. It will take participants through Federal Heights, part of the Avenues, around the mouth of City Creek Canyon, and past the Capitol before runners head downtown. From there, they’ll go through Central City, Sugar House and all the way down to a little past 4500 South along 2300 East in Holladay.

That’s when runners will head north through Sugar House, Liberty Wells and Liberty Park before ending outside the Salt Lake City-County Building.

A half-marathon, 10K, 5K and bike race will also occur along all or some of the route. The event’s website contains a complete list of impacted roads and estimated closure times.

Officers will patrol spots along the route, including nearly every intersection, Ruff said. He recommends that drivers use alternate routes, if possible, until everything clears up. If they reach a closure point, he asks that they abide by an officer’s directions or barricades set up.

“Be patient,” he said. “There are thousands of runners coming into downtown this weekend. ... We’ll be doing our best to get you through. Plan for a little bit of extra time, and you’ll get to your destination.”

Utah Transit Authority is also preparing for impacts on Saturday. Many bus stops along the route will be temporarily closed until the road clears up in each area, while several routes will be detoured away from the marathon until roads reopen. UTA posted maps online showing the impacts to routes in and around downtown, as well as those in Sugar House and Holladay, for reference.