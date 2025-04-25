One of the 156 dogs removed from a home in Ogden on April 15 is pictured on April 17 at Weber County Animal Services in Ogden. Some of the dogs are starting to find new homes.

The 156 dogs removed from an Ogden house last week are starting to find new homes and owners.

The Humane Society of Utah took 45 of the animals from Weber County Animal Services, and as of midday Thursday had found new homes for 22 of the critters. “People are coming in to adopt,” said Guinn Shuster, director of marketing and communications for the Humane Society, based in Murray.

The backstory of the animals — they were found crowded in a home on Jefferson Avenue, repeating a similar episode that happened at the same location in 2012 — seems to have motivated some of the adopters, she said. The Humane Society will still have dogs available in the next week or two, though, she thinks.

Meantime, whether the prior owner of the animals, who has not been publicly named, faces repercussions remains to be seen. Ogden police say they’ve completed their investigation, and representatives from the Ogden City Prosecutor’s Office didn’t respond to a query on Thursday seeking comment on the matter. The owner was cooperative with authorities when they removed the dogs on April 15 and has relinquished ownership.

The remaining 111 dogs will likely be sent to other shelters so they can be put up for adoption, Shuster said, while an adoption event and fundraiser is set for Sunday, April 27, at Scooter’s Coffee at 1085 12th St. in Marriott-Slaterville in support of Weber County Animal Services. It will go from 8 a.m. to noon.

“This event isn’t just about adoptions, it’s about recognizing the shelter’s commitment, helping them continue their amazing work and mission, and bringing the community together to say thank you,” said Mark Berger, the Scooter’s owner.

A statement on the event said that while most of the dogs removed on April 15 aren’t yet ready for adoption, “many other loving dogs and cats are available now.” If they get new homes, it will free up space for Weber Animal Services’ ongoing efforts with the influx of canines. Caring for the 156 animals overloaded the shelter’s facilities and prompted many workers to do double duty.

Melanie Jensen, of the shelter, said the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of the discovery of the dogs has been overwhelming. The shelter particularly needs cat food and other cat items, but welcomes food and things for dogs at Sunday’s donation drive. “Our team and so many volunteers have been working nonstop to care for these animals, and events like this mean so much,” Jensen said.

As for the dogs at the Humane Society of Utah in Murray, Shuster said they are all around 10 pounds or less and appear to be poodle and Chihuahua mixes. “These cuties have been through a lot, and many are a bit nervous about making new friends. They are going to need very special adopters who are willing to work with them and help them to become the best dogs they can be,” reads a Humane Society Facebook post.

The Humane Society animals up for adoption are vaccinated and have received medical attention. Some were groomed and “might have funky haircuts” to deal with hair matting, Shuster said.

In 2012, Ogden authorities removed 149 dogs from the same home where the 156 dogs were discovered on April 15.