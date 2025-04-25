The interlocal committee for the northern Utah County portion of the split Alpine School District has chosen a new name.

LEHI — The interlocal committee for the northern Utah County portion of the newly split Alpine School District has chosen a new name.

Alpine School District was the largest school district in the state until voters chose to split it three ways in the 2024 general election. Initially, the cities of Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and a portion of Draper were going by the name Central School District when the split was being proposed and voted on.

On Thursday, the interlocal committee for the new district announced that its temporary name will be Aspen Peaks School District. The committee said more than 1,100 residents submitted names through an open survey to select a name.

“More than 1,100 residents from the six cities submitted names, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm and pride in shaping the future of local education. After careful consideration, Aspen Peaks School District was chosen as the temporary name,” the district committee said.

The future school board will ultimately decide on the final name for the district. Seven board positions will be voted on in the November election.

“The creation of a new school district has sparked important conversations about improving local representation, promoting educational equity and better serving the diverse needs of families and schools in the community,” the committee said.