The Utah Argentina Alliance is hosting a cultural event, Peña Argentina, on Saturday, April 26. The photo come from an event in November 2024.

The cultures of El Salvador, Argentina and Brazil’s quilombola communities are the focus of separate events this weekend.

The Salvadoran and Latino Community in Utah, a cultural organization, is hosting Salvadoran Expo 2025, meant to showcase the crafts and culture of El Salvador. The free event goes from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Library at 4740 W. 4100 South in West Valley City.

“The purpose is to showcase our culture and Indigenous heritage,” said Gladis Rodriguez, who’s helping organize the event. “I don’t think many people know about it.”

On display will be wooden, ceramic and other artifacts and artisan handiworks. Folkloric groups will showcase traditional Salvadoran dancing, and organizers will also provide samples of Salvadoran food — pupusas and chilate, a traditional drink.

The public is welcome, but Rodriguez also hopes the event serves younger Salvadorans and Salvadoran Americans here in Utah “so the new generations know our culture and value it.”

The Utah Argentina Alliance, an Argentine cultural organization, will host Peña Argentina on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Square Kitchen at 751 W. 800 South in Salt Lake City. Entry is $5 for adults and free for those 12 and younger with proceeds to benefit performers and an emergency fund the alliance manages to assist Argentines in need in Utah.

The Salvadoran and Latino Community in Utah is hosting a Salvadoran cultural event on Saturday, April 26. The photo shows one of the dance groups that will perform, El Torogoz de Utah. | Gladis Rodriguez

The event is inspired by community events traditionally held in Argentine locales, said Ana Valdemoros, spokeswoman for the alliance. Argentine empanadas, alfajores and other food items made by alliance members will be on sale. Moreover, live groups will be performing folkloric dances, tango and more. A Chilean folkloric group will also perform.

“We want to keep our traditions,” said Valdemoros.

Salt Lake Capoeira is hosting Quilombola Roots to celebrate Afro-Brazilian heritage on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Urban Arts Gallery at The Gateway at 116 S. Rio Grande St. in Salt Lake City. Entry is $35 for adults and $15 for kids, with some of the proceeds to help the Volta Miúda village in Brazil.

Salt Lake Capoeira is hosting Quilombola Roots, an event to celebrate Afro-Brazilian heritage, on Saturday, April 26, in Salt Lake City. | Salt Lake Capoeira

Quilombolas are communities in Brazil “founded by enslaved Africans who resisted oppression and preserved their traditions,” organizers said in a statement. Volta Miúda is the ancestral home of Mestre Jamaika, leader of Salt Lake Capoeira, which offers classes that combine the dance, martial arts and culture of Brazil.

The event, meant as a celebration of Afro-Brazilian heritage, will feature Brazilian food, performances, speakers and more.