Homes on the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley in Utah are pictured at dusk on Nov. 15, 2022. Navajo Nation and San Juan County leaders have extended an accord that aims to bolster voting access for Navajo residents.

San Juan County and Navajo Nation leaders have agreed to extend an agreement meant to help assure voting access for Navajo residents.

The agreement, stemming from a 2016 lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission against the county, extends a prior accord that expired after the November 2024 general elections. Notably, the accord calls for creation of three language-assistance locations and polling places within Navajo Nation land in San Juan County, pre-election advertising in the Navajo language, Diné Bizaad, and employment of Navajo interpreters to aid in the election outreach.

“This settlement affirms a fundamental truth — the voices of Navajo voters in San Juan County matter. We are dedicated to making sure the ballot box remains open and accessible to Navajo language speakers today, tomorrow and every day after that,” said Abby Cook, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, which helped represent the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation is spread across southeastern Utah, northeastern Arizona and northwestern New Mexico, but the settlement agreement applies to the Utah portion of the reservation. According to 2024 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 46.5% of the county’s 14,601 residents are American Indians or Alaska Natives.

The original 2016 lawsuit stemmed from the move in Utah in 2014 to mail-in balloting and concerns the change disenfranchised Navajo voters, in part due to unreliable postal service in Navajo Nation territory. The first settlement agreement resolving the dispute was executed in 2018, the second was finalized in 2021, and the new one, extending the varied provisions through the 2028 general election cycle, was inked last week. The San Juan County Clerk’s Office is the main county party in the matter.

The new accord, filed in U.S. District Court in Utah, says the goal of those involved is “to continue to achieve, if possible, a larger turnout by Navajo voters in future elections.” The language assistance, it reads, has “produced some noteworthy results,” including turnout by voters on the Navajo reservation of 89.07%, which compared to overall Utah voter turnout that year of 90.09%.

Per the agreement, voting information centers will be created in the run up to elections in Montezuma Creek, Navajo Mountain and Monument Valley. “Each center will be staffed with a trained Navajo language interpreter, offering services including voter registration, ballot replacement, and language assistance,” reads an ACLU press release.

Additionally, election information will be provided in Diné Bizaad, on local radio stations and newspapers.

“All eligible voters have a right to full and equal voting access without barriers, including the right to read and understand their ballot and voting resources,” said Aaron Welcher, spokesman for the ACLU of Utah.