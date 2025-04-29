Firefighters battle flames at a structure fire at 1518 S. Main, in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday.

A large structure fire, which appears to be at a snack factory in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City, created plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake Fire said it responded to the blaze at 1518 S. Main in a post on X just before 7:30 a.m. The address is that of La Rana Mexican Snacks Factory at the site of the old Golden Dragon restaurant.

Large plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, and pictures quickly circulated on social media.

Police said they have closed Main Street between Cleveland Avenue and Bryan Avenue as fire crews continue to defend nearby buildings from the blaze.

Salt Lake Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff said crews responded to the scene at about 7:20 a.m. He said all firefighters were out of the building as of 8 a.m. and focused on stopping the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is unknown.