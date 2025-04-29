I-15 will be closed between Farmington and Kaysville starting at 10 p.m. each night through Friday to accommodate reconstruction of the Shepard Lane bridge, pictured here on April 16.

I-15 will face additional closures in portions of Davis County potentially each night this week to accommodate construction of the new Shepard Lane bridge over the interstate.

The road faced closures last week in Farmington and Kaysville as well, when the bridge work was to have been completed, but the contractor handling the work needs more time, prompting additional closures this week. Twelve beams need to be placed over I-15 to build the new Shepard Lane Bridge, but crews only placed seven last week.

The new round of closures between Park Lane in Farmington and 200 North in Kaysville started Monday and will extend to Thursday, starting at 10 p.m. each night and lasting until 6 a.m. the next day. I-15 is to close in the 4.4-mile section on Friday at 10 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 10 a.m.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Mitch Shaw said the work may not require closures each day, but UDOT is at least planning for them to give the contractor time to do the needed work. At any rate, he said the closures last week didn’t overwhelm the roadways that carried the re-routed traffic, U.S. 89 in Farmington and Main Street in Kaysville. Traffic backed up somewhat on northbound I-15 where the detour started at U.S. 89, but otherwise seemed to flow relatively smoothly.

“The delays were not very significant,” he said.

During the I-15 closure, northbound traffic will be detoured from the Park Lane exit in Farmington to U.S. 89. From U.S. 89, traffic will continue on Main Street through Kaysville to 200 North and then back onto I-15. Southbound traffic will take the same route the other way.

The $147.5 million Shepard Lane project calls for creation of an interchange where the roadway meets I-15, increasing access to the interstate. Shepard Lane will be shifted south slightly of its current trajectory over I-15 and the parallel rail line. The roadway will connect on the west side of the interstate into 950 North, which feeds into the West Davis Corridor, thereby connecting the two north-south arterials.

I-15 will also face closures when the old Shepard Lane bridge is demolished, probably in late May or early June.