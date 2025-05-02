The exterior of the Complex in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday. AEG Presents announced that it has acquired the major music venue.

The Complex is getting a big new owner.

AEG Presents, a section of the global entertainment giant Anschutz Entertainment Group, announced Thursday that it has acquired the large Salt Lake venue located just west of The Gateway at 536 W. 100 South. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the new owners say existing staff will be retained, while it will help book future shows with a few other booking agencies.

“The Complex is the backbone of live music in Salt Lake City. We have always loved promoting shows at the Complex and are so thrilled to bring AEG Presents’ knowledge, relationships and resources together with the entire management team,” said Don Strasburg, president of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regional offices.

The Complex debuted in 2010. It currently offers two indoor stages, as well as an outdoor venue space, which have brought in some of the top music artists since opening. It also serves as a venue for weddings, fundraisers and other events, such as an NBA on TNT broadcast site when Salt Lake City hosted the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

It now joins AEG Presents’ portfolio, which consists of nearly 50 venues nationwide, including notable concert halls like Terminal 5 in New York City, the Masonic Temple in Detroit, and the Ogden Theatre in Denver. The company also oversees major tours from leading musical artists and comedians.

However, AEG Presents is part of a much larger conglomerate with arenas, venues and events all over the world, even operating major festivals like California’s massive Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The overarching company also owns massive entertainment districts in Los Angeles, London and Berlin.

While it’s unclear what’s next for the Complex, Strasburg added the company is “diligently reviewing every opportunity to enhance the already stellar patron and artist experience” to provide “even better world-class experiences.”

“We’re looking forward to taking things to the next level as an AEG Presents venue,” said Paul Brucks, general manager of the Complex. “We’ve always been focused on providing the exceptional live music experience for our community, and this will allow us to expand on that endeavor.”

The Complex ownership made headlines a few years ago when they were federally charged in a drug money laundering scheme. The venue’s founder, Gabriel Elstein, was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation earlier this year, along with two other defendants in the case, the Park Record reported.