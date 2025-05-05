Traffic is seen on an I-15 offramp near Mona after a diesel leak closed southbound traffic near Nephi on Monday.

NEPHI — Southbound I-15 is closed just north of Nephi after a semitruck crashed and began leaking diesel fuel, according to state troopers.

The Utah Department of Transportation alerted the public to a hazardous material spill that had closed all lanes of southbound traffic just after noon. The truck’s driveline punctured its fuel tanks, causing a leak, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden.

“They have (southbound lanes) closed ... so they can clean it up,” he told KSL. “No injuries and no other cars involved.”

Traffic cameras show traffic leaving the highway at the Mona exit just north of the crash. UDOT did not say how long the lanes are expected to remain closed.

This story may be updated.