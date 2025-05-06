A massive expansion project was celebrated Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Cedar City Airport.

The Cedar City Regional Airport has undergone dramatic improvements over the past year to update its terminal. A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday celebrated the completion of the project.

The extensive $5.5-million project included a 5,000-square-foot expansion and renovation. This expansion makes the airport larger and offers increased flight capacity and destinations.

“Our airport is the gateway to Cedar City and southern Utah,” said Tyler Galetka, airport manager. “This expansion not only enhances the experience for today’s travelers but also lays the much-needed foundation for future air service expansion.”

Officials cut the ribbon, celebrating the completed expansion at the Cedar City Regional Airport on Monday. | Marc Weaver, KSL-TV

As part of the expansion, the airport quadrupled seating capacity in the holding room, installed a new baggage claim roller system, upgraded its security system and advanced screening equipment, created an additional passenger gate, built three new restrooms, provided a new concession and vending area, upgraded the security system and furnished a new animal relief station near the terminal’s west entrance.

The public was invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. City and airport officials addressed the crowd.

“We have 20 years in this building so far and many more to come,” Galetka said, adding that the space is no longer cramped. “We’re in a very good spot for Cedar City for many years to come.”

He said the expansion paves the way not only for commercial aviation, but general and business aviation, being the closest airport to several of Utah’s breathtaking national parks.

Tours were also given to see the new improvements. For more information, visit the airport website.