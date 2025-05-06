American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds an original medal from Atlanta 1996, that melted during the wildfires in Los Angeles that destroyed his home earlier this year, while holding a replica of the Olympic medal that IOC President Thomas Bach presented to him during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, May 5, 2025.

Olympic medals are usually awarded one at a time. But U.S. swimmer Gary Hall received 10 during an emotional special ceremony at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Switzerland.

His haul was to replace the medals won over three Summer Games — in Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004 — that were lost when his home was destroyed in the deadly Los Angeles-area wildfires in early January.

Among the few items Hall was able to recover was what The Sports Examiner called “a brutal, poignant souvenir of his former home,” a chunk of metal made up of two of his gold medals, from Atlanta in 1996 and Athens in 2004, that had melted together in the blaze.

His Pacific Palisades home was one of more than 12,000 that burned to the ground in the wildfires that killed at least 30 people. As the flames closed in on Jan. 7, Hall fled with little more than his dog, Puddles, and some life-saving insulin.

When he shared his story of leaving behind his Olympic medals, the IOC reached out and offered replacements. At Monday’s private ceremony with outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach, Hall had all 10 replica medals draped around his neck and the melted originals in his hands.

“I’m emotional, it’s hard for me to put words together in this time. I would like to express my gratitude first and foremost,” Hall said, thanking members of the Olympic movement for their support through a difficult time.

Their show of solidarity, Hall said, demonstrates that “the value of friends outweighs the value of objects, and character cannot be taken away, it cannot be burned, it cannot be lost and what is inside of us, our spirit, our being, our soul — that is important.”

He said losing everything has taught him “how little of it you truly need.”

Two replica Olympic medals that IOC President Thomas Bach presented to American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. are seen alongside an original medal, that melted during the wildfires in Los Angeles that destroyed Hall's home earlier this year, during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, May 5, 2025. | Denis Balibouse, Associated Press

Bach, who will step down in June to make way for President-elect Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe, said Hall’s loss “went straight to our heart” and praised the U.S. swimming legend for how he handled adversity.

“We learned how you overcame this tragedy in the style of a true Olympic champion, showing all the resilience, courage and confidence that you were known for as an athlete at the time, but you displayed under very different circumstances once more,” Bach said.

Hall, who became a children’s swimming coach, took the opportunity to talk about how much he’s looking forward to the next Summer Games, in 2028 in Los Angeles.

“I was 10 years old when LA hosted the 1984 Olympic Games, and I was old enough to see ... what the Olympic Games was, the scale of it, the importance, the significance of the world stage,” he said.

The son of an Olympic swimmer, Hall said watching his California community welcome the world all those years ago “inspired me more than any genetic inheritance or family tradition that propelled me.”