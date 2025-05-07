Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox sign a ceremonial bill at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on April 4. Two months after the Utah legislative session ended, many new laws are taking effect this week.

Two months after this year’s general legislative session ended, many new laws are taking effect.

The laws will impact Utahns’ lives on a variety of issues, from health and safety to how much we pay in taxes to housing.

Here’s a look at what’s changing starting Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in Salt Lake City on April 7. Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, HB81 bill sponsor, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, listen. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Health

The Capitol is pictured in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 8, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Business and taxes

Fatal doses of heroin and fentanyl are on are display at the Drug Enforcement Administration Salt Lake City District Office in Salt Lake City on July 25, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Crime and policing

Signage from Oak Ridge National Labratory is displayed during The Advanced Reactors Summit XII and Technology Trailblazers Showcase held by the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Transportation, energy and environment

Nuclear energy : Utah is pushing to go nuclear. HB249, which takes effect Wednesday, is designed to lay the groundwork for bringing nuclear power to the state. It creates the Nuclear Energy Consortium to advise on nuclear development in Utah and recommend appropriate regulations for it, among other things.

Water conservation: Municipalities in Utah now have to factor in water conservation when setting water rates under HB274.

Road safety projects: SB195's one-year moratorium on road safety projects in Salt Lake City begins Wednesday, as the Department of Transportation studies the impacts of such projects.

A voter drops their ballot in a drop box at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo on Oct. 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elections, transparency and governance

Protesters unfurl a 200-foot transgender flag during the start of a march down State Street starting at the Capitol for Transgender Day of Visibility in Salt Lake City on March 29. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Social issues and education

Flag ban: One of the most closely watched bills of the recent session, HB77, takes effect Wednesday, barring gay pride and “Make America Great Again” flags from being flown in public school classrooms or at government buildings.

One of the most closely watched bills of the recent session, HB77, takes effect Wednesday, barring gay pride and “Make America Great Again” flags from being flown in public school classrooms or at government buildings. Gender Inmates won’t be able to initiate gender-related surgeries or hormone treatment while in prison. HB252 also requires inmates be housed in facilities matching their biological sex. It also prohibits staff in juvenile detention centers from engaging in sexual relationships with inmates in custody up to the age of 25.

Hands-on education: Aimed at getting more high school students into career and technical education programs, HB447 will support “catalyst centers” across the state. The new law championed by Utah’s House speaker allocates $65 million to create or expand those centers in the next fiscal year, with an ongoing cost of $150,000 to manage the program.

Isa Empey, left, and Haley Kline, center, both hold vigil candles during the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Dec. 19, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Housing and homelessness