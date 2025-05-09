Sandy city officials on Thursday dedicated a new wetlands park area next to Grandpa's Fish Pond after seven years of planning and development.

A 6.4-acre wetland park was dedicated in Sandy on Thursday, following seven years of planning and development. The park aims to create a healthier habitat for local waterfowl and improve water quality.

Centennial Park, home of the former wetlands location, was created to offset the environmental impacts of urban development. The new wetlands area, located near Grandpa’s Fish Pond, 947 Shields Lane, is part of a $1.5 million mitigation project that restored the area’s existing five acres of wetland and added more than an acre of new wetland.

Sandy’s former wetland area was a 0.74-acre storm drain detention pond near the Shops at South Town, surrounded by concrete. The detention pond attracted geese and other waterfowl that would cross through the nearby road and parking lot, creating potential driving hazards and endangering the birds.

Now, these birds will have a safer and healthier area to call home or use as a stop during migration, according to Aaron Dekeyzer, Sandy​ City Council chairman. Dekeyzer is also an ecopsychologist — a psychologist who specializes in the relationship between humans and nature — says the area is one of North America’s four major flyways for migration.

“There ​are ​millions ​of ​birds ... ​that ​rely ​on ​wetlands ​as ​vital ​stopover ​points ​for ​their ​long ​journeys. By ​creating ​and ​also ​enhancing ​this ​wetland ​park, ​we’re ​not ​only ​providing ​a ​beautiful ​space ​for ​residents ​to ​enjoy, ​but ​also ​safeguarding ​this ​migratory ​path,” he said.

The restored wetland will help mitigate flooding in the area and act as a carbon sink, storing carbon dioxide that would otherwise remain in the atmosphere and contribute to climate change. It also acts as a filter for water entering the nearby Jordan River — which flows into the Great Salt Lake — by retaining pollutants and sediments as it moves through the wetland.

“​(Wetlands) are ​one ​of ​nature’s ​own ​defense ​systems,” said Dekeyzer. ​“By ​investing ​in ​this ​park, ​we ​are ​investing ​in ​the ​future ​of ​the ​region ​and ​also ​the ​health ​of ​the ​Great ​Salt ​Lake.”

As part of the wetlands’ restoration and development, environmental engineers planted new cattails, cottonwood trees and other wetland vegetation to improve the area’s biodiversity. They are also continuing to work on removing invasive plant species like phragmites, which must be removed over time and require regular maintenance.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski cuts the ribbon to the city's new wetlands park on Thursday. | Gabriela Fletcher, KSL.com

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski cut the ribbon at the dedicatory event on Thursday and emphasized her commitment to being mindful of the local environment as the city continues to develop.

“If ​Sandy ​is ​known ​for ​anything, we’re ​known ​as ​a ​beautiful ​city,” said Zoltanski. “Our ​beautiful ​parks, ​trails ​and ​open ​space ​is ​what ​people ​always ​reference ​to ​me, ​as ​mayor, ​is ​one ​of ​the ​best ​features ​of ​living ​in ​Sandy. ​We ​are ​very ​dedicated ​as ​our ​city ​grows, ​as ​our ​city ​builds, ​to ​be ​very ​mindful ​of ​our ​environment.”

Sandy will soon be home to the Utah Mammoth — formerly Utah Hockey Club — practice facility, which is set to open in September. The city is also about 10 years into its long-term redevelopment plan for the downtown Cairns District, which includes new residential towers, commercial space and expanded public amenities.

In contrast to the city’s growing urban core, Dekeyzer explained the importance of seeing the new wetland park as not just a sanctuary for wildlife but a sanctuary for residents, as well.

“This ​field ​reminds ​us ​that ​our ​own ​mental ​well-being ​is ​deeply ​connected ​to ​being ​part ​of ​nature,” said Dekeyzer. “It ​is ​in ​the ​embrace ​of ​nature ​that ​we ​often ​find ​solace ​and ​clarity ​and ​connection. ​This ​improved ​park ​will ​be ​a ​sanctuary ​for ​our ​community ... ​where ​we ​can ​all ​come ​to ​find ​peace ​in ​the ​hustle ​and ​bustle ​of ​our ​daily ​lives.”