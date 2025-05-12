Utah troopers say five people were taken to a hospital after a semitruck hauling crude oil crashed into a home in Wellington, Carbon County, Monday morning.

WELLINGTON, Carbon County — Five people were taken to a hospital after a semitruck hauling crude oil crashed into a Carbon County home Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home along U.S. 6 in Wellington shortly before 6:30 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol troopers say the truck hauling the tank trailer was traveling east on the highway when — for an unknown reason — it veered to the right and off the roadway, crashing into six vehicles parked at an auto repair shop before hitting a utility pole, a fire hydrant and fencing.

The truck went through an open field before crashing into the home.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, two of whom — a man and woman whose ages were not released — were struck by the truck, according to UHP. Troopers said they were both transported by ambulance before being flown by medical helicopter to another hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A 12-year-old boy who was asleep in his bed at the time of the crash was also transported to a hospital, but authorities say he was not injured in the crash.

Two people inside the truck were also transported to a hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical, troopers added. Their names and ages were not released, either.

The crash remains under investigation.

