Wind blows at Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Potentially damaging winds are expected to continue on Monday ahead of the next storm system slated to impact the state.

SALT LAKE CITY — Strong wind gusts caused all sorts of havoc across Utah on Sunday, including downed trees and other damage.

Gusts of up to 74 mph were recorded in Knolls, Tooele County, while gusts exceeding 50 mph were reported in towns and cities across the Wasatch Front and down to Cedar City, most of which came from convective dry thunderstorms.

Potentially damaging winds are expected to continue on Monday ahead of the next storm system slated to impact the state.

Sustained winds of 20-40 mph and gusts of 50-55 mph or more are projected across the state’s western side, from Logan to Cedar City, according to a series of wind advisories issued by the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office. The office also issued a high wind warning for parts of south-central Utah, including Beaver, Cedar City and Milford, where gusts could reach 65 mph.

Similar alerts were issued for the eastern side of the state, including Vernal, Moab and Blanding, by its Grand Junction, Colorado, office. Those remain in effect through most of Tuesday.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages may result. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft,” the advisories state, adding that travel will likely be difficult for high-profile vehicles and vehicles hauling trailers.

Monday’s windy conditions are tied to a cold front set to arrive from the Pacific Northwest, KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson explained. The cold front and a high-pressure system east of Utah are helping pick up winds from the south, which is why it remains warm.

MORE WIND: Southwest winds will crank again this afternoon! #utwx



Logan to Cedar: 25-35 mph Gust 40-50 mph

West Desert: 30-40 mph Gust 60 mph

Ridge tops: 30-40 mph Gust 60+ mph pic.twitter.com/TcAUUYgic9 — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) May 12, 2025

However, that will change as the cold front arrives on Tuesday. High temperatures along the Wasatch Front are forecast to drop from the upper 80s to mid-60s, while scattered showers impact mostly the northern half of the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. More showers are expected on Wednesday, Johnson said.

KSL Weather models show the storm has the potential to deliver a tenth or a quarter of an inch of precipitation across Utah’s northern half and into central Utah by the end of Wednesday. Parts of northern Utah could end up with closer to 0.5 inches, but the location of the heaviest precipitation could vary depending on where showers develop as the low-pressure system separates itself from the primary jet stream.

“We’ll have to continue to watch it, though, as it’s a cut-off low," Johnson said. “It could definitely move around a little.”

High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Wasatch Front on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the 70s by the end of the workweek. High temperatures closer to St. George will dip from the 90s on Monday to the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the 80s by the end of the workweek.

Another storm is forecast to arrive in Utah over the weekend, potentially bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the Wasatch Front. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.