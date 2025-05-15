Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield at Charity Vision Fight Night at The Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 15, 2015.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Has it been 10 years since Mitt Romney fought his biggest fight?

Romney, now 78, is retired from political life, leaving the U.S. Senate at the end of 2024. The one-time GOP nominee for president engaged in his share of high-profile battles during his political career, and on this day 10 years ago, entered the ring for his one boxing fight ... against a world heavyweight champion.

As in two-time world champion Evander Holyfield.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield at Charity Vision Fight Night at The Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 15, 2015. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Per Deseret News accounts:

“On May 15, 2015, Romney walked into the Fullmer Brothers Boxing ring wearing a red robe over a suit, tie and boxing gloves. ‘I Will Survive’ blared as the former presidential candidate made his entrance. And he did survive.

“A day before the fight, Romney weighed in at 179 pounds. Evander Holyfield was 236. But the 50-pound difference didn’t ward off the politician.”

“Romney and Holyfield fought with the purpose of raising money for CharityVision, a Utah-based nonprofit organization that focuses on restoring curable sight impairment worldwide. Corporate sponsorships for the event ranged from $25,000 to $250,000,” as reported by the Deseret News.

Even the weigh-in the day before drew the usual media attention.

Media cover the event as former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney weighs in with five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 14, 2015. Holyfield was fighting Romney in a charity boxing match to benefit CharityVision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Romney only lasted two rounds before throwing in the towel. But he put up a good fight while it lasted. The Republican dodged Holyfield’s blows and even landed a few soft punches on the heavyweight champ. His rookie performance impressed Holyfield.

“For a man who’s never got in the ring to box, he can throw a jab,” Holyfield said following the match, according to reports. “He can move around. I was impressed.”

