Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs at a campaign event in Riverton on Mar 28, 2024. Staggs has been picked for a role with the Trump administration to advocate for small businesses across several Western states.

A Trump-aligned former Senate candidate and Utah mayor has been picked for a role with the administration to advocate for small businesses across several western states.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced his appointment as regional advocate for the Small Business Administration on Wednesday, following a meeting with Administrator Kelly Loeffler during a visit to the state earlier this week.

“I’m honored to have been appointed by President Trump to serve as a Regional Advocate at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy,” Staggs posted on X. “Our office champions small business and identifies red tape and regulation we can cut. President Trump has made it clear: He wants to identify at least $100 billion in regulatory impact that can be eliminated.”

Staggs joins nine other regional advocates within the Small Business Administration, tasked with working with businesses, local and state leaders to “support small business growth,” per the agency’s website. As Region 8 advocate, Staggs will oversee several Western states: Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

“My mission is to champion small business, listen to your concerns, identify cumbersome red tape and make policy proposals to the White House, Congress and state legislatures that will make a difference,” Staggs said. “Just as I’ve done as a mayor, I will continue to champion limited government, fiscal responsibility and local control. These are the principles that allow small businesses to thrive rather than merely survive.”

Staggs was first elected mayor in 2017 and won reelection in 2021. His current term expires next year, after which he says he will not seek reelection.

The mayor ran as a Republican for U.S. Senate last year, earning the endorsement of Trump on the morning of the state GOP nominating convention. Staggs won the delegate vote but lost to Sen. John Curtis in the Republican primary.