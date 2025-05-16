Mabel Chang walks to work while it rains in Salt Lake City on April 30. Valley rain and thunderstorms are in Utah's forecast this weekend, along with potentially heavy mountain snow.

It might be the middle of spring, but federal forecasters say Utah is on tap for a “whirlwind” next few days with a “winter-like” storm this weekend before a more summer-like warmup next week.

The former could bring up to a foot of snow to some mountain areas, the National Weather Service advises. It could also dump heavy rain in the valleys.

“We love a rainy spring because it keeps things green,” said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

Storm timing

A low-pressure system off the Pacific Coast is forecast to make its way through the Pacific Northwest before reaching Utah over the weekend, Johnson explains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern and central parts of the state on Saturday, especially by the late afternoon and evening hours. Dry air under the base of the pop-up showers could produce microburst winds, he added.

“Plan for wet conditions if attending outdoor events/recreating. When thunder roars, go indoors,” the National Weather Service advised in a social media post.

It’s also expected to cause winds to pick up, leading to higher fire danger, especially in southeast Utah. The weather service issued a red flag warning for the region because gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions will form “critical fire weather” Saturday afternoon and evening.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms with mountain snow will move into the area on Saturday. The heaviest and most widespread precipitation will fall overnight Saturday and become more showery in nature during the day on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday PM. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/QZE6u2d16A — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 16, 2025

Precipitation across northern, central and southern Utah will intensify by early Sunday as the cold front sweeps through the state, bringing potentially heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in valleys during the overnight hours.

Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers behind the cold front are expected to linger throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday morning, according to Johnson.

Accumulation potential

The snow line figures to be about 7,000 feet elevation after the cold front comes through, weather service meteorologists wrote in a report Friday. They add that 6 to 12 inches of wet snow could fall in mountain locations at or above 9,000 feet.

Even higher totals are possible in places like the Upper Cottonwood Canyons and Tushar Mountains.

Valleys could receive strong precipitation totals, as well. KSL Weather models suggest the system has the potential to deliver up to an inch of water or more across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah communities by Monday, as well as parts of northeast Utah. Central and southern Utah valley communities could still receive over 0.5 inches.

A quick warmup

After a spring-like Friday and somewhat wintry weekend, federal meteorologists say a third season could emerge.

A high-pressure ridge is expected to build up after the storm clears, bringing “temperatures more reminiscent of early summer” back to Utah by the middle of next week, the weather service report states. Preliminary forecasts call for highs reaching the low 80s along the Wasatch Front and mid-90s closer to St. George by Thursday.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.