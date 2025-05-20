A FrontRunner train at 300 North and 490 West in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18, 2023. Salt Lake City transportation planners are asking for community feedback as they seek solutions to the city's long-standing east-west divide.

SALT LAKE CITY — Transportation challenges between the east and west sides of Salt Lake City have existed for well over a century, and now transportation planners are asking for community feedback as they seek solutions.

Utah’s capital city launched a new online survey on Monday, which asks residents why they make east-west trips, how frequently they make those trips and what experiences they have in making those trips, among other things. It also asks about what features residents want to see out of the West-East Connections Study, which the city launched in February.

An open house is also planned for Wednesday evening as the city begins work on the plan.

“The solutions we’re looking for already exist — in the minds and experiences of those most affected by the divide. This open house will help us center their voices and let them guide the way toward a more connected city,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in a statement.

The study, which is expected to take two years to complete, seeks to find ways for residents to better cross I-15 and the railroad corridor that essentially separates the two sides. It’s a transportation challenge that dates back to the 1870s, when the railroad corridor was created to link the city with the transcontinental railroad.

Since then, areas west of the lines have generally been “less desirable and often used as a dumping ground for waste,” city officials point out. The divide worsened in the 1950s, when I-15 was constructed west of the railroad line, limiting the number of routes that connect the east and west sides.

“The east-west divide is more than just a mobility challenge. It’s really feeling like the west side is underinvested in,” said Joe Taylor, a Salt Lake City transportation planner, shortly after the study launched. “That’s what we’re trying to get at with the folks who live it every day.”

The city has explored some small ways to improve connections. For example, the City Council funded a Trainfo pilot program. The system, which helps alert drivers about delays tied to blocked railroad crossings, was first installed at the 900 West and South Temple crossings last year.

The city also received funding from the Utah Inland Port Authority earlier this year that will help to add five additional crossings to the network.

However, the study is expected to identify long-term solutions when it’s completed next year.

Wednesday’s open house will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edison Elementary School, 430 S. Cheyenne Street. Dinner will be provided for up to 250 people. The survey will remain available until early June, but future public feedback points are expected as the study is compiled.

“This study is a step in the right direction,” said Salt Lake City Council Vice Chairman Alejandro Puy. “We need bold, community-informed solutions; this study will help us find them.”