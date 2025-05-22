Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall at the Salt Lake City-County Building on May 6. Salt Lake City and Farmington police say a man was arrested after making online threats against the mayor following the adoption of new city flags.

A Farmington man was arrested Tuesday after police say he made online threats against Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and then showed up at Salt Lake City Hall after being questioned about it.

Jason Guy Rogers, 44, was arrested for investigation of electronic communication harassment and stalking, per a jail report. He was booked into the Davis County Jail but has since been released, according to jail records.

“The mayor’s office is monitoring the situation and appreciates the swift and professional investigation by the Salt Lake City and Farmington police departments,” Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, said in a statement to KSL.com.

The investigation began shortly after May 6, when Mendenhall proposed three new city flag designs to bypass a new state law that directs which types of flags government entities can fly. The new flags use the sego lily from the primary city flag on new flags representing the LGBTQ communities and Juneteenth celebrations.

Members of the Salt Lake City Council quickly adopted the measure, codifying the change on the eve of HB77 going into law, which would have otherwise barred the city from flying all three flags.

Salt Lake City police began a “coordinated investigation” with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Farmington Police Department, Davis County District Attorney’s Office and Statewide Information and Analysis Center after coming across “alleged threats” made against Mendenhall, said Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The posts, which were first made on the social media platform X on May 9, were sent by an account traced back to Rogers, Farmington police wrote in an affidavit.

“When you see her and her family, end them immediately. Utah will rise up,” one of the posts read, along with a blood drop and a face with crossed-out eyes emojis. Other posts also referenced threats, police wrote in the report.

While the mayor last posted on X in December, police said she still has “direct access to see” messages on the account. The police report says a Farmington officer contacted Rogers on Tuesday, and Rogers said he “did make comments about being upset over the changing of the flag proposal.”

“However, he denied making any comments that would indicate he threatened anybody. He told me he believed his account must have been ‘hacked’ when those specific comments were made,” the report states.

An hour later, the account linked to Rogers responded “time for action” to another post from the mayor’s account, the report states. Farmington police said that they were informed a truck identified as Rogers’ vehicle through a license plate-reader system had pulled up to the mayor’s “place of work.” The driver attempted to enter the building through its locked side doors before trying to enter through the main entrance.

“Security personnel made eye contact with (the man) from inside; (he) turned around and walked to his truck. He then drove from the area,” the report stated.

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office confirmed to KSL.com that the man was spotted by Salt Lake City police and by city security staff, both of whom are stationed at the Salt Lake City-County Building. Officials said the incident occurred before the Salt Lake City Council convened Tuesday afternoon for meetings often attended by the mayor.

Salt Lake City’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located Rogers and arrested him shortly after, Weisberg said. He was transferred to Farmington police, who booked him into Davis County Jail.

“We’re grateful to our officers, detectives, victim advocates and law enforcement partners for their support and collaboration as this case developed,” he said in a statement, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Wittenberg said the mayor’s office will not release “any additional information” about the case “out of respect for the investigative and judicial processes.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rogers had obtained legal representation.