New shoes that will be available for Murray City School District students are displayed at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Friday. Intermountain staff earned a pair of shoes to donate to a student for every 50 miles walked.

Shoes are a necessity for children to go to school. They provide protection, give a sense of security and help students to fit in. Still, many students have to wear shoes that are ill-fitting, no longer functional or may not be able to afford shoes at all.

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray partnered with the Murray School District and Murray Education Foundation to provide shoes for the students in need. An event on Friday morning at the hospital commemorated the efforts and celebrated the donations.

“It was an opportunity for us to see how we could partner with others,” said Brian Pendleton, chief nursing officer at the hospital. “It gets our caregivers involved. … It’s something that they are doing every day. Our hospital is big, so it’s great to get a lot of steps in within their own unit and also between buildings.”

The donation is made possible by Intermountain Health’s “Step for a Cause” employee initiative. Through the program, every 50 miles walked by a caregiver results in a new pair of shoes donated to the Murray School District. The activity took place throughout March, and caregivers embraced the cause and the opportunity to make a difference in a unique way.

Through the “overwhelming participation and dedication” of the caregivers, about 26,500 miles were walked, according to a statement from Intermountain. The miles lead to 475 pairs of shoes being donated to children.

Alan Sadler, a nurse’s assistant at the hospital, participated in the initiative, walking 369 miles.

“It is amazing,” Sadler said. “To help them out with getting to and from where they need to go is great.”

The partnership has benefited all sides.

Jennifer Covington, superintendent of Murray City School District, speaks about the 475 pairs of new shoes that will be available for students at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Friday. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous spirit of Intermountain Health and their employees,” said Jennifer Covington, superintendent of Murray City School District. “This donation of over 475 pairs of shoes will make a tangible difference in the lives of our students. Having proper footwear is essential for their comfort, confidence and ability to fully participate in school activities. This partnership truly exemplifies how community collaboration can positively impact our students.”

The partnership encouraged wellness within caregivers, many of whom may be stretched thin with busy schedules, as well as helping local schools and children thrive in an educational environment.

“We believe in supporting the well-being of both our caregivers and the communities that we serve,” Pendleton shared. “We are thrilled with the results and proud to partner with the Murray Education Foundation and Murray City School District to ensure more children have access to essential items that will help them thrive.”

The Murray Education Foundation and Murray School District played pivotal roles in coordinating efforts and ensuring that the donations could be distributed. Students will receive the shoe donations for the upcoming school year in August.