Crowds gather at a free health fair put on by the Alliance Community Services and University of Utah Health Plans in 2024. The groups are hosting another free health fair on Saturday.

A free health fair specifically designed for the Latino and Spanish-speaking communities will offer a range of services and testing to participants.

The Latin American Health Festival, sponsored by Alliance Community Services and University of Utah Health Plans, will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Guadalupe School, 1385 N. 1200 West in Salt Lake City.

The two organizations put a focus on providing preventive health services to those without insurance, lower-income people and those whose limited English creates a barrier to accessing care. But Saturday’s event, now in its third year, is open to all.

Among the offerings will be vaccinations, mammograms, diabetes screenings and vision, hearing and dental exams. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until resources are tapped. There will also be music, dancing and face painting.