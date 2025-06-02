A sign welcoming people to South Jordan hangs at a new TRAX stop outside of The Ballpark at American First Square in South Jordan on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. After more than a month, a South Jordan missing teenager has been found alive in Colorado Springs, Colo.

After more than a month, a South Jordan missing teenager has been found alive in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The South Jordan Police Department confirmed that the 15-year-old girl is in the care of officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Late last night, she walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department and identified herself as the South Jordan runaway that’s been missing,” said Officer Shaun Becker. “And they instantly got into contact with the South Jordan Police Department …”

Police confirmed she is in good health. Her family has been notified and is expected to reunite with her soon.

“It is a good night for the detectives and their hard work to find that she is safe and in good health,” Becker said.

Becker said the department is relieved about the outcome, but the investigation is ongoing.

“I mean, for my detectives, the investigation is long,” she said. “It’s going to continue, right? It’s not over. They’re going to continue to do everything they can to figure out what happened.”

So far, three suspects have been charged in connection of the case.

“This was a missing girl case and we were for finding and holding bad actors involved in that case accountable,” said Becker. “If others become available, we will do the same and hold them accountable as well.”

Becker reiterated that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“This investigation isn’t over,” she said. “If anything, it’s just beginning.”

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.