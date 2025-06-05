A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday evening after police say he shot his uncle three times during an argument in Riverton.

About 6:30 p.m., the teen and his 35-year-old uncle got into an argument in the front yard of a house at 13480 S. Homestead Lane, according to Riverton police spokesman Josh Lee. The cause of the argument was not known.

At some point, Lee said the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot his uncle three times and then fled the scene.

The uncle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Lee said, but the man was expected to survive.

Police from four jurisdictions helped search for the teen who was eventually found in Herriman and was arrested.

Names of the teen and his uncle have not been released.

This story may be updated.

