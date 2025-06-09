Bookopoly, a reading take on Monopoly, is Davis County Library's latest reading program. Here is a copy of the game's board, along with a look at the game's webpage.

For the librarians at the Davis County Library, reading is hardly a chore; it’s a way to have fun.

This summer, they’re giving families a way to have the library’s version of fun by playing a board game based on Monopoly, but instead of real estate, you’re dealing with books.

“Some people don’t like to read. I know people who think reading is work. It’s something that has to be done and there’s nothing fun about it,” said Cindy Julander, a Davis County librarian. “We have something that is meeting the needs of a diverse group of people. We want you just to read ... and have fun.”

Julander brought the idea of Bookopoly — the book version of Monopoly — to the Davis County Library system after seeing other book versions of board games. She thought the game could be something new and enjoyable for county residents because the game can be played in pairs or groups. Children can play and read, as can teenagers and adults.

The program began in April, but the summer reading section is ready when you are.

Hard copy books are not the only items to be used in the game. Audiobooks and e-books can be “read” as well.

Instead of real estate prompts telling players how much rent to pay when they land on a certain spot, Bookopoly names different types of books to be read during the course of the game, which lasts as long as it takes for folks to finish reading.

Books with a color in the title, books written by a foreign author, books set in another country and graphic novels are a few examples of what should be read if players land on a particular prompt.

You do not need to buy a bunch of books, either. Your local public library branch can help you find free options.

The game is also a way to encourage summer reading, especially among students. Staff hope the game can limit or mitigate the traditional summer slump or learning loss that students experience during summer vacation. As such, anything that encourages reading is welcome.

“Libraries are ‘choose your own adventure,’” said Kim Valeika, the library outreach manager. “If it encourages people to read, then that’s what we want to promote.”

The library director of the seven branches agrees, noting that activities that include the entire family are welcome additions to programming.

“It’s really important that we support families and the use of the library,” said Josh Johnson, Davis County Library director. “This game ... it gets people outside of what they normally read.”

Davis County residents are not the only people welcome to participate in Bookopoly. The board can be printed anywhere and almost everything needed to participate in the game is online. Prizes must be picked up in person, however.

Staff note that reading programs have been around for quite some time at Davis Public Library, especially for elementary school-aged children. In recent years, they have added teen readers to their programming.

But to create an activity that can involve the whole family, limit reading loss in students, encourage the use of the library, and give everyone a chance to compete and have fun? That is a lot to ask, but that’s what libraries do.

“Summer reading programs have been around for a long time,” said Brenda Lower, the library’s Layton branch manager. “But there is still a benefit, so don’t take a step back. ... It’s good to see all that you’ve read.”

To participate in Bookopoly, visit the Davis County Library’s webpage at daviscountyutah.gov/library and click on the “Bookopoly” icon.