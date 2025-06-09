Photo gallery: Budweiser Clydesdales in Utah

There’s nothing like a matched team of horses to get the toe tapping.

Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales are on a cross-country tour to support Folds of Honor, and the team made a few stops in Utah this past weekend.

Per a company press release, Anheuser-Busch and its partnering organizations have donated over $33 million to Folds of Honor over the last 15 years, which has funded over 6,600 scholarships for recipients.

The program will continue this year through a series of promotions. On Friday, the Clydesdales made deliveries throughout downtown Salt Lake City.

On Saturday, the team appeared at a Salt Lake Bees game to present a Folds of Honor scholarship check to a local recipient.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the majestic animals in action in Salt Lake City.

Heather Perry, a manager at the Beer Bar, left, accepts a box of beer from Luke Mead, area supervisor for Budweiser and General Distributing, right, during beer deliveries by the Budweiser Clydesdales, that are part of a cross-country tour, in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A Dalmatian named King looks on while standing on boxes of beer during beer deliveries by the Budweiser Clydesdales, as part of a cross-country tour, in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People take photos and videos as the Budweiser Clydesdales make beer deliveries in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Budweiser Clydesdales, Ozzy, left and Diesel, right, nuzzle each other in between beer deliveries in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Workers load boxes of beer into the iconic red, white and gold beer wagon, that is a part of a cross-country tour by the Budweiser Clydesdales, before beer deliveries in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Frank Paulrai, owner of the London Bell bar, right, happily accepts a beer delivery by the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Todd Radermacher, the west coast supervisor for the Budweiser Clydesdales, calms one of the horses down during beer deliveries by the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Chris Jones smiles and takes photos with his phone as the Budweiser Clydesdales pass him while making beer deliveries in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Clydesdale handler Andrew Lacrosse helps King, a Clydesdale Dalmatian, down from the wagon after completing beer deliveries in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Budweiser Clydesdales move down Main Street as they deliver beer in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A Clydesdale handler leads one of the horses, that are part of a cross-country tour, in preparation for beer deliveries by the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 6, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News