Photo gallery: Budweiser Clydesdales in Utah

Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales made deliveries to Salt Lake City establishments on Friday as part of a partnership with Folds of Honor
By Brice Tucker, Deseret News, Isaac Hale
There’s nothing like a matched team of horses to get the toe tapping.
Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales are on a cross-country tour to support Folds of Honor, and the team made a few stops in Utah this past weekend.
Per a company press release, Anheuser-Busch and its partnering organizations have donated over $33 million to Folds of Honor over the last 15 years, which has funded over 6,600 scholarships for recipients.
The program will continue this year through a series of promotions. On Friday, the Clydesdales made deliveries throughout downtown Salt Lake City.
On Saturday, the team appeared at a Salt Lake Bees game to present a Folds of Honor scholarship check to a local recipient.
Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the majestic animals in action in Salt Lake City.