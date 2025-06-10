Provo police are investigating a bomb threat that has shut down the Utah County Administration Building Tuesday, 100 E. Center Street, and the nearby Historic Courthouse, 51 S. University Avenue.

The active bomb threat is at the Utah County Administration Building, 100 E. Center Street and the nearby Historic Courthouse at 51 S. University Avenue. Approximately 200 people were evacuated, county spokesman Rich Piatt said.

The threat was called in Tuesday morning and the Metro Bomb Squad is at the scene conducting a sweep of the building, Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland said.

Southbound Center Street, from University Avenue to 200 South, is closed while police respond.