FARMINGTON — A portion of I-15 in Davis County will close again this coming weekend and next weekend, as part of the ongoing Shepard Lane interchange project.

The southbound lanes of the interstate will close from 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, through 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, between 200 North in Kaysville and Park Lane in Farmington. The northbound lanes of the interstate will close in the same section a week later on June 21, starting at 9:30 p.m. through 11 a.m. on June 22.

The closures are meant to create a safe work zone for the demolition of the old Shepard Lane bridge over I-15, which was permanently closed in May as part of plans to build a new crossing and interchange in the roadway section. Drivers will be detoured to U.S. 89 and Main Street in Kaysville for both closures, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The same sections of I-15 faced temporary closures in late April to accommodate the placement of beams over the interstate for the new Shepard Lane Bridge. Though I-15 is a busy thoroughfare, traffic flowed relatively smoothly during the closures in April, coming at nonpeak hours, according to UDOT officials.

The $147.5 million Shepard Lane project calls for the creation of an interchange where the roadway meets I-15, increasing access to the interstate and reducing congestion. Other elements of the project will improve bike and pedestrian connectivity in the area.

The new interchange is preliminarily scheduled to open in late 2026.