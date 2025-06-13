Downtown Tooele, where the Tooele Downtown Alliance will hold its 4th Downtown Fest, a revitalization effort for the city, on Saturday.

If the Tooele Downtown Alliance has its way, Tooele residents won’t have to head to Salt Lake City for a night on the town.

Composed of small business owners, city residents and property owners, the alliance believes Tooele residents should be able to have fun in their own city. And they are taking the steps to make this a reality.

The group will host its 4th Downtown Fest on Saturday — a day of family fun that will include a car show, food trucks, time to check out downtown businesses and (given that it is Flag Day) an opportunity to honor the nation’s symbol with friends and neighbors.

“We have a wonderful downtown ... and we want something to happen every Saturday night downtown,” said Tyson Hamilton, chairman and director of the Tooele Downtown Alliance. “Right now, we’re trying to build consistency. ... I think we can do it.”

Hamilton and his organization are not the first set of residents to attempt to make Tooele’s downtown a hub of activity. Those groups in the past failed to maintain anything sustainable, but fortunately for Hamilton, he’s able to speak with those individuals and learn from their mistakes.

Since 2021, the alliance has met to create programs and activities for their friends and neighbors. The purpose is not solely to give people something to do, but also to educate residents of all that exists in downtown Tooele, hopefully increasing foot traffic into those businesses.

The alliance reminds residents that there are numerous activities to enjoy downtown and in the Broadway district in Tooele. A couple of city parks offer spaces for children and grandchildren to play. Restaurants line the city’s streets. Many small business owners provide desirable goods and services.

Reminding their neighbors of what the downtown and Broadway district have to offer is a key part of this or any revitalization effort, according to experts.

In March, Capital Strategic Solutions, a women-owned operations and municipal consulting firm, published an article outlining the steps groups in small towns can take to revitalize their communities.

Many of those examples are seen throughout Utah — farmers markets, block parties in the downtown area and community arts projects — but the report also highlights the necessary steps to allow a revitalization to take place.

“There are many low-cost strategies available for beautifying your downtown, but these initiatives require the support and participation of local residents, volunteers and most importantly, property owners,” states the report, “Revitalizing Downtown Areas: Strategies for Small Towns and Cities.”

The Tooele Downtown Fest takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 15 W. Vine Street, in Tooele. Activities include: Music by Carver Louis, country artist from Tooele who lives in Nashville

A car show

Food trucks

Vendor boutique

Kids games To learn more about the Tooele Downtown Alliance and its plans, visit www.downtowntooele.com/contact

The Tooele Downtown Alliance members are doing precisely this. They are not only creating activities, but they are also working on building support from those in Tooele, including the naysayers.

Hamilton says he occasionally comes across people who believe his endeavors will fail, similar to past attempts. As a response, he remains positive and tells them, “We’ll still move forward and they’ll be welcome to attend anything that goes on.”

Hamilton and his group have also prepared plans for the colder months — which include a visit from Santa — indicating that downtown events are not limited to summer. As Hamilton said, the group would like to see something going on every Saturday.

Whether he has the time to do everything — lead the alliance, run his business and spend time with friends and family — is an issue for him to address. And while he ends up working during the various community events, he said, it’s still enjoyable.

“I love seeing people happy,” Hamilton said. “We’re trying to build a community here. We all want to see each other succeed.”