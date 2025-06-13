A helicopter crashed at the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross Friday just seconds after taking off. No one was injured.

Christian Galvan was working nearby when he heard a helicopter start to take off, so he and two colleagues hurried to watch it. In a video Galvan took, the helicopter rises up for a few seconds before one of the blades clips a hangar door at Western Fab Hangar.

The helicopter then tipped over and crashed into the ground.

“The noise was a noise I’ve never heard before. Metal went everywhere. Debris was, it went everywhere,” Galvan said.

Metal lodged into the side of the building just feet from where Galvan was standing. After realizing he and his colleagues were OK, the three of them ran to check on the pilot.

KSL EXCLUSIVE: Eyewitness captured the moment a privately owned helicopter clipped a hangar door at Western Fab Hangar in Woods Cross today, sending it crashing to the ground. See the full video and hear his account of rushing to help the pilot at 5 & 6pm on @KSL5TV. pic.twitter.com/36NevrXZra — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) June 13, 2025

“First and foremost, no one was hurt. This morning my pilot was in an accident in my helicopter ... no one else was in my heli and the pilot walked away without a scratch. Very grateful he was OK. You win some you lose some, such is life … but grateful everyone is OK,” Farmington resident and YouTuber Keaton Hoskins said on social media.

Hoskins posted a video showing the wrecked helicopter lying on its side, surrounded by debris from the crash.

Police received word of the crash at Skypark Airport about 8:49 a.m. The aircraft was in “dozens and dozens of pieces,” but the pilot walked away with only a few scratches, said Woods Cross senior police officer Sean Jones.

The pilot reported to police there was no mechanical failure with the aircraft. The pilot showed no signs of impairment when police spoke with the pilot, Jones said.

Because the helicopter was airborne at the time of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.