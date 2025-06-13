A rendering of the cancer center being built at the Park City Hospital. Ground was broken on the new facility on Thursday.

A major addition to the Park City Hospital will provide cancer care to patients in Wasatch and Summit counties.

Ground was broken on the 10,800 square foot center in a ceremony on Thursday. A statement from Intermountain Health said it will be able to treat 90% of patients in the Wasatch Back, or 1,500 patients each year.

Lori Weston, president of Park City Hospital, said the cancer center will “generationally redefine cancer care along the Wasatch Back.”

“Research has shown people have better outcomes when they can receive care closer to home, and this expansion will help us meet that goal,” she said.

In addition to bringing care closer to home, it will also allow more appointments for cancer patients along the Wasatch Front.

The cancer center is not the only upgrade in the expansion. It will also include a 9,000 square foot expansion to the emergency department, which will bring an imaging suite and four trauma bays. Intermountain Health said this will help the emergency department handle additional patients, including residents and tourists participating in outdoor activities.

Park City’s upgraded hospital will also have new operating rooms, including two surgical rooms specifically for gastrointestinal procedures.