An overhead view of the Kenley Amphitheater in Layton. The amphitheater has hosted a summer concert series for 30 years.

It is not every day you can see KC and the Sunshine Band live in Davis County. Or the Beach Boys or A Beatles tribute band.

At the Kenley Amphitheater in Layton, you could continue to see these acts and so more as a part of Davis Arts Council’s "Summer Nights with the Stars" live music concert series.

With 1,800 seats available in the amphitheater, Utahns from across the state and even southern Idaho can sit back, relax, listen to old or new music and take advantage of the free parking on a summer night.

“They have seen a need for arts in the county. I’m sure when they built the amphitheater, it seemed like pie in the sky to believe 1,800 people would show up,” said Emilio Casillas, the director of programming for the Davis Arts Council. “It’s been a slow burn. The reason we’ve had this longevity is because of this slow burn.”

As the Davis Arts Council celebrates its 30th season of live music at the amphitheater, staff have taken the time to reflect on what has enabled the programs to endure for so long. In other words, what has caused a slow burn to become a heat wave for live music.

To see a schedule of the Summer Nights under the Stars concert series, visit www.davisarts.org/upcoming-events/ To learn more about the Kenley Amphitheater, visit www.davisarts.org/amphitheater-info/

Unlike larger cities and their summer series that cater to audiences interested in newer acts, the Davis Arts Council series has flourished due to its presence as a niche market.

Although everyone is welcome to any concert, and a variety of acts perform throughout the summer, the concerts have targeted those 55 and older.

As such, this year there will be tribute bands singing the music of Tom Petty, the Beatles and an “evening” with an artist performing the work of Aretha Franklin.

More recognized acts such as KC and the Sunshine Band, the Spinners and Loverboy are also more likely to be recognized by those over the age of 55 compared to a younger crowd.

And everyone can see these acts at an affordable price, with tickets typically priced at $65 or less. At a time when concert tickets for more well-known acts cost hundreds of dollars in some cases, the amphitheater offers everyone a chance to listen to live music with friends and family.

“A lot of people are opting to see these smaller acts compared to the larger acts. They can’t afford (the larger acts),” said Kym Ridl, the director of communication for the Davis Arts Council. “This year, we’ve seen this shift. And we try to keep the tickets affordable.”

Summer Nights under the Stars is the only live series sponsored by the council and held at the amphitheater. There is also a Sunday concert series that highlights local bands and singers from across the region.

Although some guests prefer to listen to music that evokes memories, season ticket holders are often open to discovering new artists, including local ones.

With more than 100 volunteers and a strong base of support from the guests — 12 of last year’s 15 “Under the Stars” shows were sold-out — the concert series at the amphitheater has become the place to be for the past 30 years.

The expectation is it will be for the next 30 as well, when acts may be Beyonce, Adele or Usher.

“With history, you can ask, ‘How did we get to where we are?’” Casillas said. “It’s a valuable question. And it can give us valuable lessons and it can show us when something is working. We’re trying to offer a lot of artists.”