The France Canyon Fire burns on Tuesday in Dixie National Forest and is estimated at nearly 5,000 acres.

A fire that began last week in Dixie National Forest has increased to nearly 5,000.

The fire was discovered June 11 about 6½ miles southeast of Hatch, in Garfield County, at just 10 acres. But as of Tuesday, the fire was estimated to have burned 4,704 acres and continues to be 0% contained.

The National Forest Service reported that firefighters were trying to “hold fire on the west side of the East Fork Road to avoid impacts to Bryce Canyon City and the national park” on Tuesday.

The Forest Service suspects lightening caused the fire, which began in an area too dangerous for firefighters to access. As such, water was released by helicopter over the original 10-acre area.

Crews have since been able to access the fire while also using aircraft with water to attempt to prevent it from spreading. The Forest Service also reports, “There is potential for increased fire behavior in France Canyon that could result in southern progression toward Bryce Woodlands” due to weather conditions.

In its daily report, the Forest Service noted that the wind is shifting, the weather is increasingly hot and the terrain is dry. In the next day, the wind is expected to shift in a different direction, allowing the fire spread to slow down and firefighters to fight the fire, according to the report.

Firefighters have been working to prevent the spread of the fire to area communities, but despite those efforts, the Bryce Woodland Estates neighborhood has been put on alert. As of Tuesday morning, no structures, however, were in danger.

There are 180 people working on fighting the fire, trying to prevent it from spreading to area homes and Bryce Canyon National Park. More crew members are expected to help through the week.

As of Tuesday, the Forest Service said all National Forest System lands south of state Route 12, on the Powell Ranger District, will remain open.

Several trails and campgrounds in the area in Red Canyon are closed, including: